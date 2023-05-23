Brighton vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Brighton will receive Manchester City this Wednesday, May 24 for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

With the Premier League title already secured, Manchester City only have to complete the two remaining games this season. Although their position will obviously not improve, these games will help them keep up their rythm as they have two hugely important games ahead: the FA Cup final and the Champions League final.

But unlike Manchester City, Brighton are still fighting for a goal this season. It is nothing less than qualifying for the Europa League. At the moment they are in 6th place, 3 points above Aston Villa, so even with a draw it would be enough to secure their place.

Brighton vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 25)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 25)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 25)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 25)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 25)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 25)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Brighton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport One, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sports NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: HUB Sports 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.