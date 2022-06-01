Bulgaria and Macedonia will face each other at Huvepharma Arena on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group C4. Find out here when and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream free it in the US and Canada.

Bulgaria vs Macedonia: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

Bulgaria and Macedonia will meet at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League C Group C4 soccer match in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. Interestingly, Bugaria are the firm favorites in head-to-head games, winning a total of four matches so far; Macedonia have celebrated a victory only on two occasions, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 29, 2016, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for the Bulgarians in an International Friendly at National Arena Phillip II in Skopje, Macedonia. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Bulgaria vs Macedonia: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group C4 game between Bulgaria and Macedonia will be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria.

Bulgaria vs Macedonia: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bulgaria vs Macedonia in UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

The game to be played between Bulgaria and Macedonia will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.