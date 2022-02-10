Burnley and Liverpool will clash off at Turf Moor in the 25th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Burnley will host Liverpool at Turf Moor in Burnley in the 25th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. If you want to watch it from the US, go to Peacock, while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their 16th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, having celebrated a victory on 11 occasions so far; Burnley have grabbed a triumph just twice to this day, and an equal number of two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2021, when the Reds comfortably won 2-0 at home, at Anfield in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 25 game between Burnley and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, January 13, 2022, at the Turf Moor in Burnley.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Burnley vs Liverpool in Premier League 2021-22

The English match to be played between Burnley and Liverpool on the 25th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.