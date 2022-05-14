The champion of La Liga, Real Madrid, will visit Cadiz this Sunday, May 15, for Matchday 37. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In a game of great interest for the teams fighting for relegation, Real Madrid will visit Cadiz this Sunday, May 15 for Matchday 37. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this La Liga game in the United States.

It will be a very attractive game, especially due to the fight for relegation to the second division. Real Madrid have already been crowned champions, so this game is of little importance to them, and their minds are set on what will be the next UEFA Champions League final on May 28 against Liverpool.

However, for Cadiz this game is everything. Not only because facing a big team is a big challenge, but because they really need the points. At the moment they are two points above Mallorca, the last ones who are losing the category. For this reason, Cadiz must not lose first and foremost, so they can reach the last game with the chance to save themselves depending only on themselves, having a better goal difference than Mallorca.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM (ET)

Location: Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium, Cadiz, Spain

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In a total of 36 games played by these two teams throughout history, Real Madrid (as could be expected) are the vast dominators of the statistics, winning more than half of the games (specifically, 25), while Cadiz barely was able to beat the "Merengues" on 4 occasions. The remaining 7 games were, of course, draws.

The last time they met for La Liga was on December 19, 2021 for Matchday 18 of this season. On that occasion they could not take advantage, so the game ended 0-0, a result that undoubtedly served Cadiz better, just as now a draw would be useful.

How to watch or live stream Cadiz vs Real Madrid in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, May 15 at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium for the Matchday 37 of La Liga between Cadiz and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the United States only on ESPN+.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Real Madrid are the favorite with +127 odds, while Cadiz have +215. A draw would result in a +240 payout.

Caesars Cadiz +215 Tie +240 Real Madrid +127

*Odds via Caesars