Cadiz take on Real Madrid at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium, Cadiz, on Matchday 37 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Cadiz and Real Madrid will meet at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium (Cádiz) on Matchday 37 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as, the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

Cadiz need to win against Real Madrid to avoid relegation. Sergio Gonzalez Soriano's team is currently in 17th place in the standings with 35 points, two more than Mallorca, which are in the relegation zone with 33 points.

On the other hand, El Merengue are under no pressure. Real Madrid have already been crowned La Liga champion, and no result will change that. The team managed by Carlo Ancelotti is focused on the Champions League Final against Liverpool to be played on May 28.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Date

Cadiz and Real Madrid will face each other at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium on Sunday, May 15, on Matchday 37 of 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Cadiz vs Real Madrid

The game to be played between Cadiz and Real Madrid at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium on Matchday 37 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.