CF Montreal and Toronto FC face each other at Saputo Stadium in a match for the Week 20 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

CF Montreal will face Toronto FC at Saputo Stadium in Montreal, in Week 20 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This will be their 35th overall meeting. At the moment, Toronto FC is a favorite in head-to-head clashes, havin won 14 times. CF Montreal has won nine times, while the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on May 29, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-2 Toronto FC win at home in Toronto in the 2022 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 20 game between CF Montreal and Toronto FC will be played on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Saputo Stadium in Montreal.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between CF Montreal and Toronto FC on the Week 20 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPN+.