CF Montreal play against Inter Miami at Saputo Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 24. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

CF Montreal are ready to face Inter Miami, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 24 game will take place at Saputo Stadium on August 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The visitors could be close to their first playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

CF Montreal are the third best in the conference with a record of 12-3-8 and 39 points with three wins, one draw and one loss in the last five games. The most recent win for CF Montreal came against Columbus Crew 1-2 on the road.

Inter Miami are fighting to climb spots in the standings, so far they are in the 8th spot with a record of 8-5-10. With one more spot they are among the first seven to play in the playoffs but at the same time they would have to hold that spot for the next 11 weeks.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Canada.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami: Storylines

CF Montreal lost only two games during July, one against LA Galaxy 0-4 and another against Sporting Kansas City 1-2, the other three games that month were two wins and one draw as part of their current winning streak. After this game CF Montreal travels to Houston to play on the road.

Inter Miami are very close to what would be their debut postseason but the road is still long and there are 11 weeks left (after this one) for the regular season to end and the playoffs to officially start. The last two weeks have been good for Inter Miami with a win against the San Jose Earthquakes and a 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free CF Montreal vs Inter Miami in the U.S.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami: Predictions And Odds

CF Montreal are favorites to win this game at 1.57 odds that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record and the visitors are still struggling to win games. Inter Miami are underdogs with 5.50 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: CF Montreal 1.57.

