CF Montreal are ready to face Toronto FC, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 21 game will take place at Saputo Stadium today, July 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The visitors are not having a good season. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

CF Montreal are in the 4th spot of the standings at 9-2-8 overall but with a recent losing streak that could put their spot at risk. CF Montreal lost a recent home game against Sporting Kansas City.

Toronto FC need to do a lot to climb spots in the standings if they want to play in the playoffs as the team is in 13th spot in the Eastern Conference with a losing record of 5-4-11.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Canada.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: Storylines

CF Montreal are in good form but in the last five games they have won only two, one against Charlotte FC 2-1 and one against Seattle Sounders 2-1. Among CF Montreal's recent losses they lost a game against Austin FC at home and two other losses were against LA Galaxy 0-4 and against Sporting Kansas City 1-2.

Toronto FC haven't won a game since June 25 when on that occasion they beat Atlanta United 2-1 at home in what was one of four consecutive home games where the team failed to take advantage of that series. Toronto's most recent game was a 0-2 loss to the Chicago Fire on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free CF Montreal vs Toronto FC in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: Predictions And Odds

CF Montreal are home favorites to win this game with 1.66 odds home that will pay $166 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they a better spot in the standings but their current record is bad. Toronto FC are underdogs with 4.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.90 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: CF Montreal 1.66.

BetMGM CF Montreal 1.66 Draw 3.90 / 2.5 Toronto FC 4.60

