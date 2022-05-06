Inter Miami will visit Charlotte FC this Saturday, May 7, in a game valid for MLS Matchday 10. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

For MLS Matchday 10, Inter Miami will visit Charlotte FC looking to reach qualifying positions for the round of 16. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial) in the Unites States.

It will be a very important duel between two teams that are fighting to enter the qualifying positions for the round of 16. Both currently have 10 points and are 2 points behind Columbus Crew, the last team that would be qualifying for the next phase, for what a victory of any of them would allow them to get very close to the qualifying zone, and even enter it depending on other results.

The locals come to this game with 3 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses (they have 1 more game), numbers that are not very encouraging and of course they will try to reverse this deficit even more taking into account that they will play at home. In the case of Inter Miami, they also had 3 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses (they have played 9 games).

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As this is the first season of the Charlotte FC in the MLS, there are no official clashes between them and Inter Miami throughout history. It will then be the first official duel between the two, and it will really have a lot of interest since both are close to the qualifying zone and a victory (depending on other results) would allow them to reach it.

The only game that is recorded between the two was played in February of this year 2022 in what was a preseason friendly. On that occasion, Inter Miami won 2-1 in one of the 4 friendlies played by Charlotte FC before the start of the current tournament.

How to watch or live stream Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami in the US

Charlotte FC and Inter Miami will play for the Matchday 10 of the MLS this Saturday, May 7 at 3:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: CLTFC Live, Univision NOW, TUDN App, WSOC-TV Channel 9, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Charlotte FC are the favorite with -140 odds, while Inter Miami have +400. A tie would finish in a +300 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of MLS through Caesars.

Caesars Charlotte FC -140 Tie +300 Inter Miami +400

*Odds via Caesars