Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will face each other at Stamford Bridge in London on Matchday 36 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes as Chelsea have won four and Nottingham Forest have won three matches. The remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 1, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in Nottingham. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: MULTISPORTS 6

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United States: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO