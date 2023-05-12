Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will face each other at Stamford Bridge in London on Matchday 36 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes as Chelsea have won four and Nottingham Forest have won three matches. The remaining four matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on January 1, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in Nottingham. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: MULTISPORTS 6
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
United States: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO