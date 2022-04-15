This Saturday, April 16 LA Galaxy will visit Chicago Fire at the Soldier Field. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Los Angeles Galaxy, seeking to reach the top of the standings, will visit the Chicago Fires this Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 7 of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. In Canada you can watch it on DAZN.

The LA Galaxy are currently in second place in the Western Conference. With a total of 12 points, they are only 1 behind Los Angeles FC in the fight to reach the first place, which would give the team that owns it the possibility of going directly to the quarterfinals without having to go through the round of 16.

In the case of the Chicago Fire they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and a little far from the leaders, Philadelphia. However, they need to keep getting points not only because there are still many Matchdays ahead and points can be deducted, but also to keep the 5th place that for the moment allows them to qualify for the round of 16.

Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two rivals have a long list of clashes. In total there have been 47, and those who have prevailed as dominators have been the LA Galaxy, who have won 24 times (that is, a little more than half the time), while the Chicago Fire did 15. In addition, there were 8 ties. The last confrontation between the two was on March 3, 2019, and on that occasion it was a 2-1 victory for the Galaxy.

How to watch or live stream Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy in the US

Chicago Fire and LA Galaxy will play the Matchday 7 of the MLS this Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on: ESPN+, WGN TV. In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chicago Fire are the favorite with 2.15 odds, while LA Galaxy have 3.10. A tie would finish in a 3.50 payout.

