Club America play Atletico San Luis today at the Estadio Azteca for the Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Club America are ready to play against Atletico San Luis in Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca today, September 6, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team wants to win the first stage of the Mexican league. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Club America are big favorites to reach the playoffs, so far they are dominating the standings in the first spot with a record of 8-1-3. The last five weeks for Club America were perfect with five wins.

Atletico San Luis must draw or win this game since they are in the 10th spot of the standings and that spot is dangerous since any other team could steal their spot. Atletico San Luis' most recent game was a draw against Tijuana.

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, September 6 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Storylines

Club America won a recent game against Tigres UANL 2-1 at home, that game was important as the team won against a big favorite who is contesting the first six spots of the standings. After that victory Club America won four more games in a row.

Atletico San Luis have a negative record on the road with 1-4-1, that is a bad sign as they are likely to lose this game against America. Atletico San Luis's most recent game on the road was a loss against Santos Laguna 1-4.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Atletico San Luis in the U.S.

This game can be watched in the United States by FuboTV and other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, UniMás.

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Predictions And Odds

Club America are home favorites to win this game at 1.42 odds that will pay $142 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are standings leaders. Atletico San Luis are underdogs with 7.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Club America 1.42.

BetMGM Club America 1.42 Draw / Totals 4.50 / 2.5 Atletico San Luis 7.25

* Odds via BetMGM.