Club America are ready to play against Juarez in Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on April 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The visitors are sunk in the depths of the standings. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Club America have one last chance to reach the playoffs of the second phase of the tournament, they have to win most of the remaining games on the schedule otherwise the team will not have more chances to play in the playoffs.

Juarez is the worst team in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, they have a negative record with 2-2-8 overall, plus the team has not won a game in Liga MX since January 2022. The last two months Juarez barely tied two games like the only good results.

Club America vs Juarez: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Club America vs Juarez: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Club America vs Juarez: Storylines

The last three games were good for Club America, they won two games, one against Toluca 3-0 and another recently against Necaxa 1-0. Three draws, two wins and one loss for Club America in the last six games, the team is in good shape to reach the playoffs. In 2021 they played in the quarter-finals but lost against Pumas UNAM.

Juarez no longer have time or hope to reach the playoffs, they are sunk in the standings with five consecutive losses against Leon, Atlas, Monterrey, Tijuana, and Pumas UNAM. Before those losses Juarez drew a game against Puebla 1-1, but Juarez's performance in the 2022 Liga MX is dismal, only two wins since January 7, one against Necaxa 2-1 and against Atletico 1-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Juarez in the U.S.

Club America vs Juarez: Predictions And Odds

Club America are home favorites with 1.44 odds that will pay $144 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have an easy game at home to collect three points. Juarez are underdogs at 7.75 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this LIGA MX game is: Club America 1.44 odds.

BetMGM Club America 1.44 Draw / Totals 4.00 / 2.5 Juarez 7.75

