Club America play Toluca for the Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Club America are ready to play against Toluca in Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on March 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to win more games. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Club America have not won a game since February 12, 2022, the team is trapped in a spiral of losses and ties that jeopardizes Club America's position in the 2022 Clausura Tournament standings.

Toluca still have a good record in the tournament with 4 wins, 4 losses and a draw. The most recent game for them was a loss against Pachuca 0-3 at home. That was the third consecutive loss at home for Toluca in the second phase of Liga MX.

Club America vs Toluca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Club America vs Toluca: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Club America vs Toluca: Storylines

Three draws and one loss in the last four games for Club America, the team's most recent game was a draw against Chivas 0-0 on the road in what was a two game on the road series. Another recent result was a draw at home against Queretaro 1-1, so far Club America have not won a home game in the 2022 Clausura Tournament. America is unlikely to play in the Playoffs if they keep losing and drawing games the way they are.

Toluca lost a recent game against Pachuca 0-3 at home in an attempt to end the visitors' winning streak. But before that game Toluca had won a game against Necaxa 1-0 on the road, that was Toluca's first victory this month and since February 12, 2022. After this game Toluca returns home to play against Puebla.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Toluca in the U.S.

Club America vs Toluca: Predictions And Odds

Club America are favorites to win this game with 1.69 odds that will pay $169 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they are struggling to win games but this one looks like a perfect change top collect three points. Toluca are underdogs with 5.12 odds. The draw is offered at 3.52 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Club America 1.69.

BetMGM Club America 1.69 Draw / Totals 3.52 / 2.5 Toluca 5.12

