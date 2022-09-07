Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges. The home team does not want to fail as in the past edition, they are willing to do anything to advance to the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).
Club Brugge performed poorly during the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League as they were the worst team in Group A where PSG and Manchester City were vying for the first spot.
Bayer Leverkusen were not present last year at the tournament, but this time they are willing to be one of the best in their group since they are considered 'small favorites' alongside Atletico Madrid (the other team with which they share the group).
Club Brugge vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time
Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 8
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8<
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 8
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Club Brugge vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Brazil: TNT Brasil, HBO Max
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 6, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Lesotho: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: HBO Max
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 6, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App
Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now