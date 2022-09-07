Club Brugge take on Bayer Leverkusen at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Club Brugge vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges. The home team does not want to fail as in the past edition, they are willing to do anything to advance to the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Club Brugge performed poorly during the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League as they were the worst team in Group A where PSG and Manchester City were vying for the first spot.

Bayer Leverkusen were not present last year at the tournament, but this time they are willing to be one of the best in their group since they are considered 'small favorites' alongside Atletico Madrid (the other team with which they share the group).

Club Brugge vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time

Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 8

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8<

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 8

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Club Brugge vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil: TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 6, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Lesotho: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: HBO Max

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 6, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App

Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now