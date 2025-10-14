Colombia vs Canada: Lineups for 2025 international friendly in New Jersey today, October 14

The match between Colombia and Canada at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, takes on added significance following the South Americans’ emphatic 4-0 victory over Mexico.

Led by key figures such as James Rodríguez, Jefferson Lerma, and Luis Díaz, the Colombian squad enters as favorites, while the Canadian team looks to respond after a narrow defeat against Australia.

Colombia currently sits 13th in the FIFA rankings and aims to climb into the top 10 to secure a seeding advantage for the 2026 World Cup draw. A new victory would reinforce the squad’s confidence and further consolidate the tactical work that has been a hallmark under coach Néstor Lorenzo.

The friendly against Canada will not only test the depth of Colombia’s roster but also serve as a critical step in building a competitive team for the upcoming World Cup.

Luis Diaz #7 of Colombia

Colombia expected lineup vs Canada

Coach Néstor Lorenzo is expected to maintain the structure that shone against Mexico, with James Rodríguez as captain and creative leader, supported by Luis Díaz, Jefferson Lerma, and Daniel Muñoz.

Colombia expected lineup: Kevin Mier; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos; Juan Fernando Quintero, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Luis Suárez.

Canada expected starting XI vs Colombia

Canada’s lineup features star forward Jonathan David, alongside standouts such as Tajon Buchanan, Ismaël Koné, and Richie Laryea. However, the North American squad will be without key players Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, and Sam Adegubbe, all sidelined due to injury.

Canada expected lineup: Dayne St. Clair; Niko Sigur, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Ismaël Koné, Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi.

