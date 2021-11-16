Colombia will host Paraguay today at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla in a match for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
Los Cafeteros suffered a 1-0 lost to tournament leaders Brazil on Thursday and now are fighting with Chile and Uruguay for the fourth place in the WCQ standings. The three of them have 16 points after 13 games.
Guillermo Barros Schelotto didn't have the best debut as Paraguay's coach. La Albirroja lost 1-0 to Chile at home, the third straight defeat for the national team in the World Cup Qualifiers. Paraguay are in 8th place with 12 points.
Colombia vs Paraguay: Time of the Game
Argentina: 8.00 PM
Australia: 10.00 AM (Wendesday)
Brazil: 8.00 PM
Chile: 8.00 PM
Colombia: 6.00 PM
France: 00.00 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 5.00 PM
Paraguay: 8.00 PM
Spain: 00.00 AM (Wednesday)
US: 6.00 PM (ET)
Colombia vs Paraguay: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Argentina: DeporTV
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: SporTV 4
Chile: Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports Go
Colombia: Caracol TV
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay: GEN, Tigo Sports Paraguay
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
US: FuboTV