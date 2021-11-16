Colombia and Paraguay will face each other today at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla for the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Colombia will host Paraguay today at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla in a match for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

Los Cafeteros suffered a 1-0 lost to tournament leaders Brazil on Thursday and now are fighting with Chile and Uruguay for the fourth place in the WCQ standings. The three of them have 16 points after 13 games.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto didn't have the best debut as Paraguay's coach. La Albirroja lost 1-0 to Chile at home, the third straight defeat for the national team in the World Cup Qualifiers. Paraguay are in 8th place with 12 points.

Colombia vs Paraguay: Time of the Game

Argentina: 8.00 PM

Australia: 10.00 AM (Wendesday)

Brazil: 8.00 PM

Chile: 8.00 PM

Colombia: 6.00 PM

France: 00.00 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5.00 PM

Paraguay: 8.00 PM

Spain: 00.00 AM (Wednesday)

US: 6.00 PM (ET)

Colombia vs Paraguay: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: DeporTV

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: SporTV 4

Chile: Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports Go

Colombia: Caracol TV

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay: GEN, Tigo Sports Paraguay

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

US: FuboTV