Colorado Rapids will face Comunicaciones for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 second. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Colorado Rapids and Comunicaciones will face each other at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Colorado Rapids were upset in the first game of this round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League. Despite being heavy betting favorites, the Americans were powerless against the Guatemalans, who beat them 1-0. Although they are still favorites to advance to the next round, the Rapids know that it will not be easy.

In the case of Comunicaciones, against all odds, they beat Colorado at home, thus obtaining a result that undoubtedly gives them a better chance of winning this Round of 16. They know that they are the least favorite to win this series, but they already gave the first step that was to win at home and now they will seek to give the second in the United States.

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones: Date

This game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 between Colorado Rapids and Comunicaciones that will take place at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park will be played on Wednesday, February 23 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones

Colorado Rapids and Comunicaciones will play this game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 this Wednesday, February 23 at 8:15 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com.

