Colorado Rapids play against Portland Timbers today at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 9. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Colorado Rapids are ready to face Portland Timbers, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 9 game will take place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park today at 9:00 PM (ET). The last results for both teams were draws, they need a win. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Colorado Rapids tied a recent game with 2022 MLS newest team Charlotte FC 0-0 at home. This game against the Timbers will be the last of a small series of two games at home before returning to play on the road.

Portland Timbers have not lost a game since April 03 against LA Galaxy, since then the team won one game and tied two others. So far the Portland Timbers have only lost two games so far this season but they have more draws than wins.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Denver, Colorado.

Live Stream: Star+

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Storylines

Colorado Rapids opened the regular season with a 0-3 loss on the road to Los Angeles FC, but after that bitter result they won two games against Atlanta United and Sporting KC and drew two against Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake. That winning streak came to an end on April 9 against FC Dallas on the road. The Colorado Rapids' recent game against Charlotte FC was the end of a losing streak but the home team was expected to be more dominant against Charlotte.

The Portland Timbers also have a good record but mostly thanks to five draws in the eight matchweeks of the 2022 MLS season. So far the Timbers have won only two games, one against Austin FC and one against Vancouver. That victory against Vancouver was the start of a good streak of one win and two draws against the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN+, Fox 12 Plus, Altitude Sports. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Predictions And Odds

Colorado Rapids are favorites with 1.77 odds that will pay $177 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they are fighting to climp spots in the standings but the visitors are doing the same. Portland Timbers are underdogs at 4.33 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Colorado Rapids 1.77 Draw 3.60 / 2.5 Portland Timbers 4.33

* Odds via Caesars.