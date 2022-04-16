Cruz Azul play Chivas today for the Matchweek 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cruz Azul are ready to play against Chivas in Matchweek 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca today, April 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The visitors are looking to rebuild their path to the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Cruz Azul are in the 5th spot of the standings in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a positive record of 6-3-4. The most recent game for Cruz Azul was tough against Mazatlan, the team had to settle for a draw on the road.

Chivas are in 14th spot of the standings, 10 spots lower than Cruz Azul, but only 2 spots away from reclassification to play in the playoffs. Chivas lost a recent game against Monterrey that ended a good streak of five games without losing.

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Storylines

Cruz Azul suffered in a recent game against Mazatlan that ended in a draw thanks to some hard defensive work. In that game Mazatlan scored the first goal of the game in the 39th minute by Meraz, but Cruz Azul scored the equalizer in the 46th minute of the second half by Angel Romero. After those two goals both teams made all the remaining changes to try to refresh the game but all to no avail.

Chivas were building a positive path with four draws and a win against Santos Laguna at home 1-0 but that path was destroyed with a recent loss against Monterrey at home 1-3. Chivas have not lost a home game since February 26, 2022 against Puebla, but after this game they return home to play two consecutive games against Tijuana and Pumas UNAM.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA.

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are favorites to win with 2.20 odds that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors. Chivas are underdogs at 3.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 2.20 Draw / Totals 3.00 / 2.5 Chivas 3.40

* Odds via BetMGM.