Cruz Azul will host Club Leon for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here you will find out all the detailed information about this game such as the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream this Liga MX matchup.

Cruz Azul finally picked up a win after two winless matchdays in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. In fact, the Maquina Cementera have only won twice in their last seven games of the regular season. As the 13th place at the standings, Cruz Azul need to win the next games to fight for a spot in the Liga MX Playoffs.

On the other side, Club Leon picked up a win as the away team after three winless games on the road. In fact, the team managed by Renato Paiva climbed up to the 9th place at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura standings. If they keep this pace, the Panzas Verdes probably will be in the Liga MX Playoffs.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Date

Cruz Azul will face Leon for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This Liga MX matchup will be played on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon in the US

This Matchday 16 matchup between Cruz Azul and Leon will be played on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). And, it will be available to watch exclusively on ViX+ in the US. Other available options aren't disclosed at this time.