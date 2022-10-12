Cruz Azul and Monterrey will give an absolut show with the first match of their Liga MX Apertura 2022 Quarter-finals. In this article, you will find all the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs in the US

It is the final part of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament and to begin with the Quarter-finals, Cruz Azul will host the first game against Monterrey. Here are all the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game. In the US, it will broadcats on Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Cruz Azul has lived an absolut rollercoaster this semester. They have not lived up to the expectations, but it seems like the change in their coaching staff helped the team to emerge from the ashes and aspire to the title.

Whereas Monterrey, they were the second best team in the Apertura 2022 tournament. They won 10 of their 17 matches with only five games tied and two defeats for a remarkable 35 point score.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Time: 10:06 PM (ET).

Location: Azteca Stadium. Mexico City, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial).

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Storylines

Cruz Azul arrives to this match with a terrific run in the last five games as they have won them all. Raul Gutierrez is now the coach and he will try to finally succeed with a Liga MX team in his first opportunity in the competition.

Both teams met in September 6, when Monterrey won the match with a final 3-2 score. It was a thrilling game, but now Cruz Azul will try to get the victory at home in order to go the North of the country with certain advantage.

How to watch or live stream free Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in the US

Cruz Azul and Monterrey will meet in the first game of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Quarter-Finals this October 12. The game will be broadcast in the US through FuboTV (7-day free Trial) Other options to enjoy this match are VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

For this interesting game, the oddsmakers do not have the local team as the favorite one. Cruz Azul has a +195 in the odds to win the game, while Monterrey has a +135. A tie between both squads is set to +225.

BetMGM Cruz Azul +195 Tie +225 Monterrey +135

*Odds via BetMGM