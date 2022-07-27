Cruz Azul and Necaxa will play against each other for Matchday 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Cruz Azul will host Necaxa at Azteca Stadium for a Matchday 6 matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch. This Liga MX Regular season game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

Cruz Azul are in a bad shape right now. The team managed by Diego Aguirre has a winless streak of 4 games. La Maquina Celeste have 2 draws and 2 losses. In fact, Cruz Azul only won to Tigres UANL for Matchday 1 of this year's Mexican league.

Whereas Necaxa came off strong of their last matchup. It was a win over Juarez in Aguascalientes. In fact, the team managed by Jaime Lozano has won twice in their last four games. They currently rank 9th in the Liga MX Apertura standings.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Date

Cruz Azul and Necaxa face-off at Azteca Stadium for a Matchday 6 matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). Both teams seek a win to keep up with the rest of the top teams in the Liga MX standings.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa in the US

This Matchday 6 matchup between Cruz Azul and Necaxa for the 2022 Liga MX Apertura to be played on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch on fuboTV for the US. Other options available are: TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.