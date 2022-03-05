Cruz Azul play Puebla for the Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cruz Azul are ready to play against Puebla in Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on March 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team faces the best squad of the tournament. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Cruz Azul tied a recent game against Tigres UANL on the road in what was a highly defensive game but in the end both teams allowed goals. This game against Puebla will be the first of two consecutive games at home for Cruz Azul.

Puebla continues to maintain their perfect streak in the 2022 Clausura with a recent draw against FC Juarez at home. Before that tie Puebla won two games against Monterrey and Chivas, so far Puebla's record is five wins and two draws.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Storylines

Cruz Azul haven't won a game since February 20, 2022, but the recent draw against Tigres UANL showed the team's determination to do better in the second phase of Liga MX. The recent game against Tigres UANL was tough as the home team, Tigres, scored the first two goals of the game to take the lead, but Cruz Azul managed to tie the game by insisting on their offensive attack with goals in the 45th and 90th minutes. Cruz Azul's record in the 2022 Clausura Tournament is positive with two wins, two draws and two losses.

Puebla started the second phase of the Mexican league with a 1-1 draw against America on January 7, 2022 and since then the team has not lost a single game. Puebla's winning streak is made up of a total of five wins and three draws. Puebla are averaging 1.75 goals per game, and the team's defense allows only 0.75 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Puebla in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States including TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW, and TUDN.com.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are underdogs with 2.00 odds that will pay $200 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a recent draw but the visitors are the top favorites in the tournament. Puebla are favorites with 3.80 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is : Draw 3.20.

