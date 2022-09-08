Crystal Palace and Manchester United will clash off at Selhurst Park in the seventh round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Crystal Palace will come against Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London on the seventh matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada for Canada.

This will be their 27th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Crystal Palace have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and the five matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 22, 2021, when Crystal Palace snatched a surprising 1-0 win at home in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Date

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 7 game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Selhurst Park in London.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in Premier League 2022-23

The English match to be played between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on the seventh round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo.