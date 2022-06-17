Cuba and Canada will face each other at Estadio Nacional on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Cuba and Canada will meet at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Group E soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

This will only be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as Cuba are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a win on both of their previous occasions. Canada are yet to grab a triumph so far, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 19, 2015, and it ended in a 2-1 victory for the Lions of the Caribbean. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.

Cuba vs Canada: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group E Matchday 1 game between Cuba and Canada will be played on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa.

Cuba vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cuba vs Canada in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

The game to be played between Cuba and Canada will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ViX.