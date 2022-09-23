Cyprus will clash with Greece at the AEK Arena - George Karapatakis in Larnaca on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 2 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their 32nd overall meeting. As expected, Greece are the absolute favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on 21 occasions so far, while Cyprus have celebrated a win three times to this day. The remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Sky Blues and Whites at home in Greece in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.
Cyprus vs Greece: Kick-off Time
Cyprus vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming
