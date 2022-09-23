Cyprus and Greece will face each other on Saturday at AEK Arena - George Karapatakis on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League C Group 2. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Cyprus will clash with Greece at the AEK Arena - George Karapatakis in Larnaca on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 2 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 32nd overall meeting. As expected, Greece are the absolute favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on 21 occasions so far, while Cyprus have celebrated a win three times to this day. The remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Sky Blues and Whites at home in Greece in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Cyprus vs Greece: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Cyprus: 9:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Cyprus vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Portugal: Canal 11, Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Cyprus: RIK 2, Nova Sports Prime

Greece: Alpha TV, Nova Sports Prime