Denmark and Croatia will face each other on Friday at Parken Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A2. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Denmark and Croatia meet at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. This is a pretty equal tie in head-to-head clashes with both teams, Denmark vs Croatia having celebrated two victories each. The remaining matches have finished in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 1, 2018, and it ended in a 3-2 Croatia victory in a WC 2018 Round of 16 match at Stadion Nizhny Novgorod in Russia. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Denmark vs Croatia: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Denmark vs Croatia: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Denmark vs Croatia: Storylines

Denmark beat France and Austria 2-1 in their opening two matches of the new 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League edition. Meanwhile, on the opening matchday of the new Nations League season, Croatia lost against Austria 3-0 and later drew against France 1-1.

The Danish currently sit on top of the League A Group A1 table with six points in two games so far. On the other hand, Croatian players are placed three positions below them, in last place in League A Group A1, with one point won after two matches.

These opponents don’t have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to March 29, 1997, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in a 1996 WC Qualifiers match. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 3.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Denmark vs Croatia in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A2 Matchday 3 between Denmark and Croatia, to be played on Friday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Denmark vs Croatia: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Denmark. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their third win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -125 odds. The away side Croatia, meanwhile, have +310 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the third matchday, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Denmark -125 Tie +240 Croatia +310

