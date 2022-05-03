Deportes Tolima will play against Independiente del Valle at Estadio Manuel Murillo for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group D. You can read here to know all about how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds.

Deportes Tolima and Independiente del Valle will face-off in Colombia for Matchday 4 of the Copa Libertadores Group D. Both teams are still fighting for one of the two spots in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Stage. This game will be played at Estadio Manuel Murillo. If you are in the United States you can watch the game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Deportes Tolima are still in the fight for one of two spots in the Round of 16 Stage. They are coming off strong from their last 3-2 win on the road against America Mineiro. The team managed by Hernan Torres seeks their second consecutive win to stay in the fight for one of the spots in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Stage. They are in the 3rd place of this group with 4 points.

On the other hand, Independiente del Valle have an unbeaten record in this year's international tournament. However, in their last 2 visits to Colombian soil back in 2020 and 2016, El Matagigants lost them both. Independiente del Valle drew 1-1 their last match against Atletico Mineiro as hosts in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The team managed by Miguel Bravo seeks to stay at the top of the table with a win against the Colombian side.

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Manuel Murillo, Ibague, Colombia

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle: Storylines

Deportes Tolima and Independiente del Valle will play for the 2nd time in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The last game between these two sides was a 2-2 draw at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Ecuador. Deportes Tolima haven't lost against an Ecuadorian side in Copa Libertadores as hosts. Their last game was a 1-0 win against Macara back in 2020. On the other hand, Independiente del Valle have lost their last 2 away games in Colombian soil. Back in 2020, Independiente del Valle lost 4-1 to Junior and in 2016 for the Copa Libertadores first leg final, El Matagigantes lost 1-0 to Atletico Nacional in Medellin.

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle: How to watch or stream live in the US

Deportes Tolima will play against Independiente del Valle for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group D on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle: Prediction and Odds

Oddsmakers in the United States have already made their predictions for this game. Caesars see Deportes Tolima as favorites with +135 odds, while The Strongest have +215 odds. A draw would result in a +215 payout.

