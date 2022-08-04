Eintracht Frankfurt will host Bayern at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Friday, August 5, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 103rd league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 56 games so far; Eintracht Frankfurt have celebrated a victory 24 times to this day, and the remaining 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 26, 2022, when the Munich side won 1-0 away in Frankfurt in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST)
Botswana: 8:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 AM
Ireland: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Russia: 9:30 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Sudan: 8:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
US: 2:30 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Sat.1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Kenya: Startimes World Football
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Russia: Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 3, Match TV
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Startimes World Football
South Africa: Startimes World Football
UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
US: ESPN+