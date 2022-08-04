Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern will clash off on Friday at Deutsche Bank Park in the opening round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Bayern at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Friday, August 5, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 103rd league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 56 games so far; Eintracht Frankfurt have celebrated a victory 24 times to this day, and the remaining 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 26, 2022, when the Munich side won 1-0 away in Frankfurt in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern: Kick-off Time

Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 8:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 AM

Ireland: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Russia: 9:30 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Sudan: 8:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

US: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Sat.1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Kenya: Startimes World Football

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Russia: Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 3, Match TV

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Startimes World Football

South Africa: Startimes World Football

UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

US: ESPN+