Empoli and Juventus meet in the 2023-2024 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli. The home team is sunk in the last spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Empoli vs Juventus online free in the US on Fubo]
Empoli lost the first two games of the season against Hellas Verona 1-0 at home and the most recent defeat was against Monza by 2-0.
Juventus had a good debut during the first week of the season, they won against Udinese by 3-0, while during the second week they drew against Bologna 1-1.
Empoli vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Empoli and Juventus play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, September 3 at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM September 4
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM September 4
Indonesia: 3:45 AM September 4
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM September 4
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM September 4
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM September 4
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Empoli vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, DAZN
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada, VIVA, TLN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
India: Sports18 HD
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial)