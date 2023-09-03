Empoli vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Serie A in your country

Empoli and Juventus meet in the 2023-2024 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli. The home team is sunk in the last spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Empoli vs Juventus online free in the US on Fubo]

Empoli lost the first two games of the season against Hellas Verona 1-0 at home and the most recent defeat was against Monza by 2-0.

Juventus had a good debut during the first week of the season, they won against Udinese by 3-0, while during the second week they drew against Bologna 1-1.

Empoli vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Empoli and Juventus play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, September 3 at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM September 4

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM September 4

Indonesia: 3:45 AM September 4

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM September 4

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM September 4

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM September 4

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Empoli vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, DAZN

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada, VIVA, TLN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

India: Sports18 HD

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial)