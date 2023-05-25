England U-17 vs France U-17: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online UEFA U17 Championship in your country

EnglandU-17 will take on France U-17 at Városi Sportpálya in Balmazújváros in the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Finals on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Euro U17 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 13th overall meeting. No surprises here as England U-17 have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning six games so far; France U-17 have celebrated two victories so far to this day, and four matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 26, 2022, when it ended in a 3-1 win for the French squad. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine one of the tournament’s Semi-Finalists.

England U-17 vs France U-17: Kick-off Time

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Puerto Rico: 12:00 PM (ET)

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

England U-17 vs France U-17: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button

Puerto Rico: ViX

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button

United States: TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA