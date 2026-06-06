England vs New Zealand: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

England will face New Zealand at the Raymond James Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. England prepares for the World Cup by facing Tim Payne's New Zealand. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match England vs New Zealand Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch England vs New Zealand in the USA

Viewers across the United States can tune in to FOX Soccer Plus for live coverage of this highly anticipated matchup.

Streaming options are also available through Fubo and ViX, allowing fans to watch every minute of the action live.

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Can I watch England vs New Zealand for free?

Soccer fans across the United States can stream this marquee contest live through Fubo, which carries the network airing the match nationwide.

While Fubo frequently provides a five-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can take advantage of it to watch the game live.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

England continue their World Cup preparations with a test against New Zealand as both teams look to build momentum before the tournament begins. The Three Lions are considered among the favorites to make a deep run, with Harry Kane leading a squad determined to compete for a place in the final.

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New Zealand, meanwhile, are hoping to rebound from a 4-0 loss to Haiti, with Tim Payne and company seeking a confidence-boosting performance before their World Cup opener. With both sides looking to fine-tune their form, this matchup is one fans won’t want to miss.

Tim Payne of New Zealand – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

England vs New Zealand: Predicted Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Rogers, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

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New Zealand (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Bindon, Cacace; Stamenic, Rufer; Just, McCowatt, Randall; Wood.

What time is the England vs New Zealand match?

The match kicks off today, June 6, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM