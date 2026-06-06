England vs New Zealand: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|England vs New Zealand
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Saturday, June 6, 2026
|Time
|4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ViX
How to watch England vs New Zealand in the USA
Viewers across the United States can tune in to FOX Soccer Plus for live coverage of this highly anticipated matchup.
Streaming options are also available through Fubo and ViX, allowing fans to watch every minute of the action live.
Can I watch England vs New Zealand for free?
Soccer fans across the United States can stream this marquee contest live through Fubo, which carries the network airing the match nationwide.
While Fubo frequently provides a five-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can take advantage of it to watch the game live.
Thomas Tuchel explains absence of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Morgan Gibbs-White from England’s 2026 World Cup squad
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
England continue their World Cup preparations with a test against New Zealand as both teams look to build momentum before the tournament begins. The Three Lions are considered among the favorites to make a deep run, with Harry Kane leading a squad determined to compete for a place in the final.
New Zealand, meanwhile, are hoping to rebound from a 4-0 loss to Haiti, with Tim Payne and company seeking a confidence-boosting performance before their World Cup opener. With both sides looking to fine-tune their form, this matchup is one fans won’t want to miss.
Tim Payne of New Zealand – Megan Briggs/Getty Images
England vs New Zealand: Predicted Lineups
England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Rogers, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.
New Zealand (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Bindon, Cacace; Stamenic, Rufer; Just, McCowatt, Randall; Wood.
What time is the England vs New Zealand match?
The match kicks off today, June 6, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 4:00 PM
Central Time: 3:00 PM
Mountain Time: 2:00 PM
Pacific Time: 1:00 PM