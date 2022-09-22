Estonia and Malta will face each other on Friday at A. Le Coq Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League D Group 2. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Estonia and Malta will meet at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League D Group 2 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. Interestingly, Estonia are the minimal favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on three occasions, while Malta have managed to celebrate a win twice so far. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Blueshirts away in Malta in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Estonia vs Malta: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

France: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

Estonia: 7:00 PM

Malta: 6:00 PM

Estonia vs Malta: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV4, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Estonia: Viaplay Estonia

Malta: TVMNews+