Estonia and Malta will meet at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League D Group 2 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their eighth overall meeting. Interestingly, Estonia are the minimal favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on three occasions, while Malta have managed to celebrate a win twice so far. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Blueshirts away in Malta in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.
Estonia vs Malta: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
France: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
US: 12:00 PM (ET)
Estonia: 7:00 PM
Malta: 6:00 PM
Estonia vs Malta: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV4, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen
Russia: Okko Sport
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, ViX
Estonia: Viaplay Estonia
Malta: TVMNews+