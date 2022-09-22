Finland and Romania will face each other on Friday at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League B Group 3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Finland and Romania will meet at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League B Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 13th overall meeting. As expected, Romania are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on nine occasions so far, with the remaining three matches ending in a draw. Finland are yet to celebrate a win to this day.

Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Tricolours at home in Romania in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Finland vs Romania: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Finland: 9:45 PM

Romania: 9:45 PM

Finland vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

Finland: YLE TV2, C More Suomi

Romania: Antena 1