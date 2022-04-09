An ex-Uruguayan youth national team player has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for illegal possession of weapons this week in Montevideo. The forward who was once considered a great hope of Uruguayan soccer will have to go behind bars at age of just 23.

Uruguayan player Nicolas Schiappacasse has received a prison sentence in Montevideo for the illegal sale and possession of firearms. The once-great hope of Uruguayan soccer had ended behind bars in January 2022, when the police found a gun in his car during a routine check.

While on his way to the clash between his current side, Peñarol, and Nacional, the 23-year-old forward had been stopped by a police checkpoint. After finding him with an unloaded 9-mm handgun and many rounds of ammo with three other people in the vehicle, police arrested Schiappacasse.

Upon his arrest, he had said that the pistol was intended for supporters to enter the stadium, but he didn't know to whom he should hand it when questioned about it by police officials at the moment. As a result, he was placed under preventive imprisonment while awaiting trial on charges of purchasing stolen weapons.

Why Schiappacasse was sentenced to 14 months in prison

Schiappacasse spent the previous two and a half months in prison, and he appeared in court this week, pleading guilty to the accusations. In addition, he has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to the Spanish newspaper El Pais, the former Atletico Madrid and Sassuolo left-winger has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

It was agreed upon that he would spend two months and 12 days of real jail time following his arrest, and the balance of the sentence would be probation. With six months of house imprisonment granted, the player will be allowed to practice and participate in games for the Uruguayan team El Tanque Sisley for the time being.

Schiappacasse must convey the dates and times of his training sessions and matches to the team. Upon completing the months of home detention, he will be required once a week to report to the local police station's police section. His weekly agenda also includes four hours of community service.

It further said that he was prohibited from attending any athletic event, save those in which I was participating as a member of the team. Schiappacasse, who was once considered a bright talent, returned to his homeland on loan from Italian Serie A, where he was bound by a contract with Sassuolo until 2023. He gained his knowledge in Madrid, Spain, where he spent four seasons at Atletico Madrid B.