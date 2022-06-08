The U20 teams of France and Mexico will face each other for the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

France U20 and Mexico U20 will try to reach the final of the 2022 Toulon Tournament, also known as Maurice Revello. Here you can find all you need to know about this soccer match such as preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV.

Les Bleus are coming to this match after winning the top of the group A, after drawing with Panama (0-0), defeating Saudi Arabia (5-0) and Argentina (6-2), who ended up second in the table.

On the other hand, Mexico ended up second in the group B behind Venezuela, who won all their matches. Meanwhile, El Tri lost to La Vinotinto but defeated Ghana and Indonesia to get through this round.

France U20 vs Mexico U20: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Stade Marcel Roustan

France U20 vs Mexico U20: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

France U20 vs Mexico U20: Storylines

The U20 teams of France and Mexico have faced each other on six occasions. Mexico have only won once, while France have won four times and they have drawn one match. Their most recent match was a friendly in 2014.

How to watch France U20 vs Mexico U20 in the US

The match between the U20 national teams of France and Mexico to be played on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Stade Marcel Roustan will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch France U20 vs Mexico U20 from anywhere

France U20 vs Mexico U20: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this match. However, Caliente did and France are the favorites to win the game with odds of -188, while Mexico have odds +400. Meanwhile, a draw would end in a +300 payout.

Caliente France U20 -188 Tie +300 Mexico U20 +400

