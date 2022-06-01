French Guiana and Guatemala face off on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Check out here the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The Concacaf Nations League is back for its second edition, which begins on Thursday, June 2 with a matchday full of group stage action. In the opening round, French Guiana welcome Guatemala to Stade Municipal Edmard Lama in Cayenne. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

Thanks to their performance in the inaugural edition of the tournament, the hosts kept their spot in League B. French Guiana finished second in Group A with 8 points, six shy of leaders Grenada.

Guatemala, on the other hand, were promoted to the second tier after winning their group in League C. Los Chapines won all four games to finish comfortably atop Group C, scoring 25 goals and keeping a clean sheet in the entire zone phase. Will they repeat a similar performance in a higher division?

French Guiana vs Guatemala: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 2

Time: 5 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Municipal Edmard Lama, Cayenne

French Guiana vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

French Guiana vs Guatemala: Storylines

French Guiana's performance in the past Concacaf Nations League earned them a place in the 2021 Gold Cup Qualifiers, but they failed to reach the group stage after losing to Trinidad and Tobago on penalties.

Meanwhile, Guatemala aim to build on their great results last season to continue climbing positions in the region. French Guiana and Guatemala were drawn together in Group D of League B alongside the Dominican Republic and Belize.

How to watch or live stream French Guiana vs Guatemala in the US

French Guiana vs Guatemala: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this game. BETMGM sees Guatemala as heavy favorites with -120 odds, while French Guiana have +290 and a draw would result in a +225 payout.

BETMGM French Guiana +290 Tie +225 Guatemala -120

* Odds via BETMGM.