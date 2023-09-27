Matchday 6 of the 2023-2024 Serie A has a matchup between teams in bad form. It’s going to involve Genoa facing Roma at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
Genoa are near the relegation zone after a very disappointing start of the season that quickly puts them in trouble. Despite having only played five matchups thus far, securing only one victory is less than ideal.
Roma haven’t been able to build on their latest win in the Europa League, so they couldn’t climb further than their 14th place in the league. Their current performance is formed by just a single victory alongside two more ties.
Genoa vs Roma: Kick-Off Time
Genoa will confront Roma at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Matchday 6 of the 2023-2024 Serie A this Thursday, September 28.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 29)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (September 29)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 29)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 29)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 29)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 29)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Genoa vs Roma in your country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7 Live, Blue Sport
UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1,STARZPLAY
UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network