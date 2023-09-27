Genoa vs Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Serie A in your country

Matchday 6 of the 2023-2024 Serie A has a matchup between teams in bad form. It’s going to involve Genoa facing Roma at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

Genoa are near the relegation zone after a very disappointing start of the season that quickly puts them in trouble. Despite having only played five matchups thus far, securing only one victory is less than ideal.

Roma haven’t been able to build on their latest win in the Europa League, so they couldn’t climb further than their 14th place in the league. Their current performance is formed by just a single victory alongside two more ties.

Genoa vs Roma: Kick-Off Time

Genoa will confront Roma at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Matchday 6 of the 2023-2024 Serie A this Thursday, September 28.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 29)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (September 29)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 29)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 29)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 29)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 29)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Genoa vs Roma in your country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7 Live, Blue Sport

UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1,STARZPLAY

UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network