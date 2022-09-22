Georgia and Macedonia will meet at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their fifth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes so far, as both Georgia and Macedonia have celebrated one win each. The remaining two matches have ended in a tie.
Their most recent game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a 3-0 victory for the Crusaders away in Macedonia their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.
Georgia vs Macedonia: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
France: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
US: 12:00 PM (ET)
Georgia: 8:00 PM
Macedonia: 6:00 PM
Georgia vs Macedonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Extra, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Match Player
Russia: Okko Sport
Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
US: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fubo Sports Network, ViX
Georgia: 1TV
Macedonia: MRT 1, MaxTVGO