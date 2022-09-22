Georgia and Macedonia will face each other on Friday at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League C Group 4. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Georgia vs Macedonia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Georgia and Macedonia will meet at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes so far, as both Georgia and Macedonia have celebrated one win each. The remaining two matches have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a 3-0 victory for the Crusaders away in Macedonia their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Georgia vs Macedonia: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

France: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

Georgia: 8:00 PM

Macedonia: 6:00 PM

Georgia vs Macedonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Extra, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

US: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fubo Sports Network, ViX

Georgia: 1TV

Macedonia: MRT 1, MaxTVGO