Germany vs Netherlands: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Germany will face off against the Netherlands in a highly anticipated Matchday 4 clash in League A of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch the action live on TV or via online streaming, with broadcast availability varying by country.

One of the standout clashes of Matchday 4 will see two of Europe’s top teams, Germany and the Netherlands, battle for control of their group. Germany comes into the game with momentum after a victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, pushing them to 7 points.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, with 5 points, struggled to a 0-0 draw against Hungary. While a draw would benefit Germany, they can’t afford to be complacent against a Dutch side determined to claim the top spot.

Germany vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)

Austria: 8:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 15)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denzel Dumfries of Netherlands – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Germany vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: ZDF

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Ireland: Virgin Media Three

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi