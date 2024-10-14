Germany vs Netherlands: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Germany will face off against the Netherlands in a highly anticipated Matchday 4 clash in League A of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch the action live on TV or via online streaming, with broadcast availability varying by country.
[Watch Germany vs Netherlands for free in the USA on Fubo]
One of the standout clashes of Matchday 4 will see two of Europe’s top teams, Germany and the Netherlands, battle for control of their group. Germany comes into the game with momentum after a victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, pushing them to 7 points.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands, with 5 points, struggled to a 0-0 draw against Hungary. While a draw would benefit Germany, they can’t afford to be complacent against a Dutch side determined to claim the top spot.
Germany vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)
Austria: 8:45 PM
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 15)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denzel Dumfries of Netherlands – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Germany vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: ZDF
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Ireland: Virgin Media Three
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi