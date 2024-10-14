Trending topics:
Germany vs Netherlands: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Germany play against Netherlands in League A's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Deniz Undav of Germany
© IMAGE / DeFodiDeniz Undav of Germany

By Leonardo Herrera

Germany will face off against the Netherlands in a highly anticipated Matchday 4 clash in League A of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch the action live on TV or via online streaming, with broadcast availability varying by country.

[Watch Germany vs Netherlands for free in the USA on Fubo]

One of the standout clashes of Matchday 4 will see two of Europe’s top teams, Germany and the Netherlands, battle for control of their group. Germany comes into the game with momentum after a victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, pushing them to 7 points.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, with 5 points, struggled to a 0-0 draw against Hungary. While a draw would benefit Germany, they can’t afford to be complacent against a Dutch side determined to claim the top spot.

Germany vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)

Austria: 8:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 15)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denzel Dumfries of Netherlands – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Germany vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: ZDF

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Ireland: Virgin Media Three

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

