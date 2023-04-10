In world soccer, Argentina has always been a respected team. Even if La Albiceleste went 36 years without winning a World Cup, no one ever dared to write them off. At Qatar 2022, they proved the doubters wrong.

Not only are we talking about a country that lives and breathes the beautiful game, but also one that produces countless talents every year. Apart from the legends Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, Argentina has a lot of great players around the world.

As a matter of fact, Lionel Scaloni had to leave out a number of talented footballers from the World Cup squad. If you don’t take our word for it, just look at the world’s top scorer this year.

The player with the most goals in 2023 is Argentine but didn’t play in the World Cup

With an impressive 18 goals in 14 games, German Cano is currently the top goalscorer on Earth in 2023. At 35, the Fluminense star has a better record than the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Both the Paris Saint-Germain superstar and the Manchester City goalscoring machine have 17 goals each with their respective teams. Another interesting fact is that Cano was the second world’s top scorer in 2022 behind Mbappe.

Since he’s not getting any younger, the national team may not be an option for Cano regardless of his fantastic numbers. Even so, he should be proud of producing these kinds of stats.