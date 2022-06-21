For Matchday 3 of the Concacaf U20 Championship, Honduras U20 will face Costa Rica U20. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Honduras U20 and Costa Rica U20 will compete for the leadership of group H of the Concacaf U20 Championship when they face each other for Matchday 3. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

The locals, Honduras U20, seek to close their participation in group H in the best way with a victory that will allow them to reach 9 points and a perfect 3 out of 3. In their first two games they scored 8 goals and did not concede any, so It could be said that they arrive in this game in better shape than their rivals and are confident that they can continue on this path.

Costa Rica U20 will face the most difficult rival in the group hoping to obtain a victory that will allow them to finish as leaders. So far they have obtained 4 points out of 6, the product of a victory against Antigua and Barbuda U20 and a draw against Jamaica U20, so it is only useful for them to win if they want to finish at the top of the standings.

Honduras U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Date

Honduras U20 and Costa Rica U20 will face each other at the Francisco Morazan Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Honduras U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Honduras U20 vs Costa Rica U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Honduras U20 and Costa Rica U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

How to watch Honduras U20 vs Costa Rica U20 anywhere

