Inter will receive Sassuolo at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country
[Watch Inter vs Sassuolo online in the US on Paramount+]
This will be their 20th league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning nine games so far; US Sassuolo Calcio have celebrated a victory eight times to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, when it ended in a 2-1 Inter win away in Sassuolo. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Inter vs Sassuolo: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 8:30 PM
Egypt: 9:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 7:30 PM
Greece: 9:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 2:30 PM
Kenya: 10:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 8:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Philippines: 3:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 3:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Inter vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Extra
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+