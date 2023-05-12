Inter vs Sassuolo: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Inter will receive Sassuolo at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country

This will be their 20th league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning nine games so far; US Sassuolo Calcio have celebrated a victory eight times to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, when it ended in a 2-1 Inter win away in Sassuolo. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Inter vs Sassuolo: Kick-off Time

Inter vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

