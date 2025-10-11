Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Oct. 11, for Portugal vs Ireland in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal’s national team continues its quest for a spot in the next World Cup and will need to take care of business at home against Ireland in Matchday 3 of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo — the team’s iconic talisman — is aiming to make history by competing in his sixth consecutive World Cup.

Roberto Martinez’s side currently sits atop Group F after securing back-to-back wins to start their qualifying campaign. They opened with a dominant 5-0 rout on the road against Armenia, followed by a much tighter 3-2 victory over Hungary in their second outing.

With a packed Estadio Jose Alvalade expected, the Portuguese squad will look to take another step toward securing a ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For the Seleção, this represents a golden opportunity to make some serious noise among the world’s elite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Roberto Martinez.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo suit up against Ireland?

While there has been no official confirmation yet regarding the starting lineup in Lisbon, all signs point to Cristiano Ronaldo once again starting and wearing the captain’s armband. The veteran forward remains on a relentless quest to add to his already staggering tally of career goals.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo hints where he would like to finish his career while addressing retirement

Portugal’s projected starting XI

While awaiting official confirmation from head coach Roberto Martinez, this is Portugal’s projected starting lineup to face the Republic of Ireland at home:

Advertisement

Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao.

Advertisement

What’s next for Portugal’s national team?