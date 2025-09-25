Is Lamine Yamal playing for Barcelona vs Real Oviedo today, September 25?

Barcelona face Real Oviedo in matchday 6 of LaLiga, a key fixture as they chase league leaders Real Madrid. However, concerns remain over the absence of Lamine Yamal, who has missed several games recently. The question on everyone’s mind is clear: will he be available for today’s clash?

So far, Lamine has missed three matches with Barcelona—two in LaLiga against Valencia and Getafe, and the Champions League opener in Newcastle. This will mark the fourth straight game the club play without him.

Although he will not feature against Oviedo, the return of the young star is getting closer. Hansi Flick confirmed in his press conference that Lamine could reappear in one of Barcelona’s next two matches, either on Sunday, September 28, against Real Sociedad or on Wednesday, October 1, in the Champions League against PSG.

The 18-year-old is also eager to come back, especially after falling short in the Ballon d’Or vote against Ousmane Dembele. While he celebrated back-to-back Kopa Trophy wins, the winger knows that isn’t enough for his ambitions.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

Will Lamine Yamal play against Real Oviedo?

The big question for Barcelona fans has been answered: Lamine Yamal will not play in Oviedo. Flick announced his traveling squad this morning, and the Spanish forward is not included on the list.

Lamine continues to deal with a pubis injury that has kept him sidelined since he returned from September’s international break. Despite his absence, Barcelona have managed three straight wins without him and will aim for a fourth today to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Barcelona’s squad list

Flick will travel to the Carlos Tartiere Stadium with the following players: Joan Garcia, Szczesny, Eder Aller; Ronald Araujo, Cubarsi, Christensen, Gerard Martin, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Jofre; Pedri, Marc Casado, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal, Dro Fernandez; Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Roony, Toni Fernandez.