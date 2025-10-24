Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Nasvhille in Game 1 of Round 1 in 2025 MLS Cup playoffs?

The anticipation is high as Inter Miami prepares to host Nashville SC in Game 1 of their first-round MLS Cup Playoffs series. All eyes are on Lionel Messi, whose presence transforms every match he plays into a marquee event. With playoff soccer underway, doubts and speculations about his availability are swirling across social media.

Messi has been instrumental this season, finishing as MLS’s top scorer for the first time with 29 goals in just 28 regular-season matches, and helping Miami secure home-field advantage in the postseason.

His recent contract extension until 2028 also gave the club and its supporters a fresh burst of optimism. Ahead of kickoff, the question on every fan’s lips is whether Messi will start. Given the magnitude of this matchup, his status could shift momentum decisively.

Is Lionel Messi playing today?

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Messi is ready to play the full 90 minutes after returning to full training on Wednesday following a minor back issue. The Argentine forward’s participation in that session helped alleviate concerns about his fitness and availability for Game 1.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami scores the team’s second goal from the penalty spot during the MLS match. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

His presence brings not only a scoring threat, but also the leadership and composure that have defined Miami’s playoff push. While Messi is fit and available, his official inclusion will be confirmed once Inter Miami releases its starting XI.

Inter Miami probable lineup vs. Nashville

Inter Miami open their postseason campaign at home, looking to build on momentum and experience. With Lionel Messi back in full training, head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to favor a possession-based setup to unlock Nashville’s compact defense.

Inter Miami lineup (4-3-3): Drake Callender (Goalkeeper); Jordi Alba, Nicolas Freire, Tomas Aviles, DeAndre Yedlin; Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi, Diego Gomez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Leonardo Campana.

