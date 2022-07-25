A new FIFA World Cup is ready to begin and all of the 32 squads are looking forward to become the reigning champions dor the next four years. A few months away from the Qatar 2022, here are the predictions and odds for the group stage and the absolut winner.

Everything is set for a new FIFA World Cup. Once Qatar 2022 ends, the 32 squad format will disappear to lead to a 48 team competition, so everyone wants to grab the trophy in this edition. Months away from the tournament, here are the predictions and odds for the group stage and the final winner.

There are lots of strong candidates for Qatar 2022 such as Brazil, Argentina, France, amongst others. Les Bleus will try to become the second back-to-back champions as only the first ones mentioned have unlocked this achievement. It won't be an easy task, but they have a great generation to keep that dream alive until the last minute.

As every edition, there are some squads that are the favorites for the oddsmakers to advance through the group stage into the round of 16. Of course, there are some national teams trying to be the surprise of the tournament and make their way to the last games to enter the list of the best in the world nowadays.

Qatar 2022: Predictions and odds for the group stage

According to BetMGM as for July 25, 2022, there are some clear favorites to advance in each of the eight groups. Of course, these odds can change depending on the final rosters of the teams or if there is an unexpected injury that leaves out a big star from the tournament.

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group A

TEAM ODDS Netherlands -1000 Senegal +350 Ecuador +600 Qatar +1100

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group B

TEAM ODDS England -3000 USA +100 Wales +115 Iran +400

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group C

TEAM ODDS Argentina -1600 Poland -110 Mexico -115 Saudi Arabia +650

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group D

TEAM ODDS France -1600 Denmark -200 Australia -275 Tunisia +300

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group E

TEAM ODDS Spain -1200 Germany -900 Japan +300 Costa Rica +1400

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group F

TEAM ODDS Belgium -1100 Croatia -190 Canada +250 Morocco +250

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group G

TEAM ODDS Brazil -1400 Switzerland +600 Serbia +650 Cameroon +1200

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group H

TEAM ODDS Portugal -700 Uruguay -190 Ghana +225 Republic of Korea +225

Qatar 2022: Odds for the FIFA World Cup winner