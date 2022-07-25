Everything is set for a new FIFA World Cup. Once Qatar 2022 ends, the 32 squad format will disappear to lead to a 48 team competition, so everyone wants to grab the trophy in this edition. Months away from the tournament, here are the predictions and odds for the group stage and the final winner.

There are lots of strong candidates for Qatar 2022 such as Brazil, Argentina, France, amongst others. Les Bleus will try to become the second back-to-back champions as only the first ones mentioned have unlocked this achievement. It won't be an easy task, but they have a great generation to keep that dream alive until the last minute.

As every edition, there are some squads that are the favorites for the oddsmakers to advance through the group stage into the round of 16. Of course, there are some national teams trying to be the surprise of the tournament and make their way to the last games to enter the list of the best in the world nowadays.

Qatar 2022: Predictions and odds for the group stage

According to BetMGM as for July 25, 2022, there are some clear favorites to advance in each of the eight groups. Of course, these odds can change depending on the final rosters of the teams or if there is an unexpected injury that leaves out a big star from the tournament.

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group A

TEAM ODDS
Netherlands -1000
Senegal +350
Ecuador +600
Qatar +1100

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group B

TEAM ODDS
England -3000
USA +100
Wales +115
Iran +400

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group C

TEAM ODDS
Argentina -1600
Poland -110
Mexico -115
Saudi Arabia +650

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group D

TEAM ODDS
France -1600
Denmark -200
Australia -275
Tunisia +300

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group E

TEAM ODDS
Spain -1200
Germany -900
Japan +300
Costa Rica +1400

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group F

TEAM ODDS
Belgium -1100
Croatia -190
Canada +250
Morocco +250

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group G

TEAM ODDS
Brazil -1400
Switzerland +600
Serbia +650
Cameroon +1200

Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group H

TEAM ODDS
Portugal -700
Uruguay -190
Ghana +225
Republic of Korea +225

Qatar 2022: Odds for the FIFA World Cup winner

TEAM ODDS
Brazil +475
France +600
England +700
Argentina +700
Spain +800
Germany +900
Belgium +1000
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1200
Denmark +2500
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Senegal +6600
Switzerland +8000
USA +10000
Mexico +10000
Serbia +10000
Wales +10000
Poland +10000
Ecuador +15000
Japan +20000
Canada +20000
Qatar +25000
Australia +25000
Morocco +25000
Ghana +25000
Cameroon +25000
Republic of Korea +25000
Tunisia +40000
Iran +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Saudi Arabia +50000