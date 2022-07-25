Qatar 2022: Predictions and odds for the group stage and the next FIFA World Cup winner
Everything is set for a new FIFA World Cup. Once Qatar 2022 ends, the 32 squad format will disappear to lead to a 48 team competition, so everyone wants to grab the trophy in this edition. Months away from the tournament, here are the predictions and odds for the group stage and the final winner.
There are lots of strong candidates for Qatar 2022 such as Brazil, Argentina, France, amongst others. Les Bleus will try to become the second back-to-back champions as only the first ones mentioned have unlocked this achievement. It won't be an easy task, but they have a great generation to keep that dream alive until the last minute.
As every edition, there are some squads that are the favorites for the oddsmakers to advance through the group stage into the round of 16. Of course, there are some national teams trying to be the surprise of the tournament and make their way to the last games to enter the list of the best in the world nowadays.
Qatar 2022: Predictions and odds for the group stage
According to BetMGM as for July 25, 2022, there are some clear favorites to advance in each of the eight groups. Of course, these odds can change depending on the final rosters of the teams or if there is an unexpected injury that leaves out a big star from the tournament.
Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group A
TEAM
ODDS
Netherlands
-1000
Senegal
+350
Ecuador
+600
Qatar
+1100
Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group B
TEAM
ODDS
England
-3000
USA
+100
Wales
+115
Iran
+400
Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group C
TEAM
ODDS
Argentina
-1600
Poland
-110
Mexico
-115
Saudi Arabia
+650
Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group D
TEAM
ODDS
France
-1600
Denmark
-200
Australia
-275
Tunisia
+300
Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group E
TEAM
ODDS
Spain
-1200
Germany
-900
Japan
+300
Costa Rica
+1400
Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group F
TEAM
ODDS
Belgium
-1100
Croatia
-190
Canada
+250
Morocco
+250
Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group G
TEAM
ODDS
Brazil
-1400
Switzerland
+600
Serbia
+650
Cameroon
+1200
Qatar 2022: Odds for which teams will qualify from Group H