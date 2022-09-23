Japan and the USMNT are facing each other in an International Friendly match ahead of Qatar 2022. Here is all the information regarding TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this game.

The USMNT is already in Europe and now they will face Japan this Friday, September 23, in an International Friendly match. In this article you will find the TV channel of the game, how and where to watch or live stream it in your country. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Even though they will be playing on German soil, Japan appears as the host for this game. Tha Asian squad will have a tough challenge in Qatar 2022 as they are in the 'Death Group' alongside Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.

As for the USMNT, the hopes are high for what this generation could do next November. They had a good run in Concacaf's Qualifiers, but the FIFA World Cup is a whole different tournament and they must do everything as best as possible to advance to the next round.

Japan vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time

Brunei: 9:25 PM

Germany: 2:25 PM

Malaysia: 9:25

United States: 8:25 AM (ET)

Japan vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brunei: Astro Go

Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN1, sportdigital, DAZN

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, ESPN2