Juarez and Atlas clash off today at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez for the 10th round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream online this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Juarez vs Atlas: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US today

Juarez will welcome Atlas at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, in the 10th round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament today, March 11, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will only be their fifth overall meeting. Expectedly, Atlas are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all four of their previous occasions so far; FC Juarez are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 1, 2021, when the Los Rojinegros claimed a comfortable 2-0 win at home at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Juarez vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, Ciudad Juarez

Location: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, Ciudad Juarez

Juarez vs Atlas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Juarez vs Atlas: Storylines

Juarez have been in disappointing form in the Liga MX Clausura. In their last five fixtures, they have failed to register at least one triumph. Thus, they have two draws and three losses (LDLDL). Meanwhile, Atlas have been doing similarly, emerging victorious once in the last five fixtures. In addition, they have two draws and two defeats (DDLLW).

Los Bravos currently sit in 16th place in Liga MX with 16 points in 17 matches so far. On the other hand, the Red-and-Blacks are placed 12 positions above them, in fourth place of the Liga MX table with 28 points won in 17 games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 20, 2019, and it ended in a tough 1-0 win for Atlas in the 2019 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 10.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Juarez vs Atlas in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 10 game between Juarez and Atlas, to be played on Friday, at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

Juarez vs Atlas: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Atlas. PointsBet see them as the absolute favorites to grab another win this season and they have given them +125 odds. The home side Juarez, have +225 odds to cause an upset this weekend in Matchday 10, while a tie would result in a +195 payout.

PointsBet Juarez +225 Tie +195 Atlas +125

* Odds via PointsBet